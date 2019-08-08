Headlines

US closely following India's 'legislation regarding J-K's territorial status'

The spokesperson said that the US continues to be concerned about reports of detentions and the continued restrictions on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2019, 01:24 PM IST

The United States is closely following India's legislation regarding the new territorial status and governance of Jammu and Kashmir and call on all parties to maintain peace along the Line of Control (LoC) including taking firm and resolute steps to combat cross-border terrorism.

"The US is closely following India's legislation regarding the new territorial status and governance of Jammu and Kashmir. We note the broader implications of these developments, including the potential for increased instability in the region. The US calls for calm and restraint by all parties," a State Department spokesperson told ANI.

"We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the LoC, including taking firm and resolute steps to combat cross-border terrorism. We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern," the spokesperson added. The spokesperson said that the US continues to be concerned about reports of detentions and the continued restrictions on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
"We urge respect for individual rights, compliance with legal procedures, and inclusive dialogue with those affected," the spokesperson further said.

Earlier this week, India abrogated Article 370 which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir after a resolution regarding the same was passed in both houses of the Parliament. The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 was also passed. It strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state, converting it into two Union Territories -- namely Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).
Rattled by India's decisions, Pakistan "rejected" the move and said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps. 

