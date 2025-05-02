Vice President J.D. Vance has said that U.S. hopes that India will respond to the Pahalgam terror attack in a way that does not lead to a "broader regional conflict" and expects Pakistan to "cooperate" with New Delhi to "hunt down" militants sometimes operating from their soil.

Vice President J.D. Vance has said that U.S. hopes that India will respond to the Pahalgam terror attack in a way that does not lead to a “broader regional conflict” and expects Pakistan to “cooperate” with New Delhi to “hunt down” militants sometimes operating from their soil. Mr. Vance made these remarks on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in an interview with Fox News. Vance and his family were in India on a four-day visit when the attack — the worst since the Pulwama strike in 2019 — took place.

“Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict,” Mr. Vance said in “Special Report” program of Fox News. After being asked if he is worried about India and Pakistan, Mr. Vance said, “Well, sure, I’m worried about any time you see a hot spot breaking out, especially between two nuclear powers.”

“We’ve obviously been in close contact with our friends in India and Pakistan. Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that does not lead to a broader regional conflict,” the Vice-President said. “And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they’re responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with. That’s how we hope this unfolds, we’re obviously in close contact. We’ll see what happens,” Mr. Vance said.

Remarks by Mr. Vance assume significance amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed. Mr. Vance, who was in India last month, had then condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families in a post on X.



