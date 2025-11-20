US approves USD 93 million defence deal to sell Javelin anti-tank missiles, precision artillery to India
The package also includes up to 216 Excalibur rounds worth USD 47.1 million
The United States has approved a possible sale of the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile system and the M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery projectiles to India. The decision will strengthen New Delhi's military capabilities.
The US State Department has authorised the sale of military equipment valued at $93 million, according to a notification sent by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). One fly-to-buy round, 25 command-launch units, 100 Javelin missiles, training tools, simulation rounds, spare parts, and complete lifecycle support are all included in the purchase.
Up to 216 Excalibur rounds, valued at USD 47.1 million, are also included in the bundle. The sale will guarantee that stockpiles are refilled because the Indian Army was only employing a small number of both systems.
The DSCA claims that the proposed sale will expand the strategic partnership and improve India's capacity to handle both current and future security issues without upsetting the current military balance in the area.
“The intended outcome is to improve India’s first-strike accuracy and ensure the country is well-placed to meet current and future threats. This sale likewise will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the notification read.