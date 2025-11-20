FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US approves USD 93 million defence deal to sell Javelin anti-tank missiles, precision artillery to India

Kriti Sanon wishes her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's heart 'never changes', drops adorable message on his...: 'May this world...'

Trump signs bill to release Epstein files, DoJ to make them public within...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 400 mark in national capital, visuals show thick smog as air quality plunges in 'severe' zone, check AQI in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram

Delhi SHOCKER: 16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro station, leaves note 'sorry mummy...'; parents allege school harassment

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet with 6 new faces, who will be deputy CM?

Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan calls his moves ‘amazing’

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check details

DNA TV Show: What caused pollution in Delhi as air quality nears ‘severe’ mark

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela RESPONDS strongly to backlash on her egg-freezing advice: 'Is it wrong for a woman to choose...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US approves USD 93 million defence deal to sell Javelin anti-tank missiles, precision artillery to India

US approves USD 93 million defence deal to sell Javelin anti-tank missiles

Kriti Sanon wishes her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's heart 'never changes', drops adorable message on his...: 'May this world...'

Kriti Sanon wishes her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's heart 'never changes'

Trump signs bill to release Epstein files, DoJ to make them public within...

Trump signs bill to release Epstein files, DoJ to make them public within...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out

From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...

HomeIndia

INDIA

US approves USD 93 million defence deal to sell Javelin anti-tank missiles, precision artillery to India

The package also includes up to 216 Excalibur rounds worth USD 47.1 million

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 08:33 AM IST

US approves USD 93 million defence deal to sell Javelin anti-tank missiles, precision artillery to India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United States has approved a possible sale of the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile system and the M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery projectiles to India. The decision will strengthen New Delhi's military capabilities.

The US State Department has authorised the sale of military equipment valued at $93 million, according to a notification sent by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).  One fly-to-buy round, 25 command-launch units, 100 Javelin missiles, training tools, simulation rounds, spare parts, and complete lifecycle support are all included in the purchase.

Up to 216 Excalibur rounds, valued at USD 47.1 million, are also included in the bundle.  The sale will guarantee that stockpiles are refilled because the Indian Army was only employing a small number of both systems.

The DSCA claims that the proposed sale will expand the strategic partnership and improve India's capacity to handle both current and future security issues without upsetting the current military balance in the area.

“The intended outcome is to improve India’s first-strike accuracy and ensure the country is well-placed to meet current and future threats. This sale likewise will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the notification read.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US approves USD 93 million defence deal to sell Javelin anti-tank missiles, precision artillery to India
US approves USD 93 million defence deal to sell Javelin anti-tank missiles
Kriti Sanon wishes her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's heart 'never changes', drops adorable message on his...: 'May this world...'
Kriti Sanon wishes her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's heart 'never changes'
Trump signs bill to release Epstein files, DoJ to make them public within...
Trump signs bill to release Epstein files, DoJ to make them public within...
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 400 mark in national capital, visuals show thick smog as air quality plunges in 'severe' zone, check AQI in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 400 mark in national capital, visua
Delhi SHOCKER: 16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro station, leaves note 'sorry mummy...'; parents allege school harassment
Delhi SHOCKER: 16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE