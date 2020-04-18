US announces $19 billion relief package for agriculture industry

The United States has recorded more than 7,00,000 cases with 700,000 deaths.

United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced a USD 19 billion package to provide relief to the agricultural industry struggling to stay afloat amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"Will be implementing a USD 19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic," Trump said in a press conference.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said that fall in demand due to closing down of schools and restaurants has disrupted the supply chain forcing farmers to waste dairy output and plough under crops that no longer have buyers.

He said that about USD 3 billion of the money will be utilised to buy produce and milk from such farmers, and redistribute it to community food banks.

he US farm and food industry has been disrupted by the coronavirus epidemic. Farmers are having trouble finding seasonal labourers to prepare and harvest crops; some meatpacking plants have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks.

"Shuttered schools, universities, restaurants, bars and cafeterias are no longer buying milk, meat, fruits, vegetables and other food, causing a downward spiral in crop and livestock prices," the American Farm Bureau said.

Last month, Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package to combat the coronavirus outbreak to provide relief to the businesses and minimum wage workers who were hit hard by the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

The United States has also contributed $8.4 million to Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus.

