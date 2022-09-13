Search icon
US anchor Tucker Carlson says 'Britain gave India civilization'; Shashi Tharoor fumes over pro-British Raj rant

Shashi Tharoor, a former diplomat who has been firmly keeping India's side in off-shore debates on the vexed topic, fumed over the rant on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth, thousands of Twitter users have demanded an apology from the new King, Charles.

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson's pro-British Raj rant has gone viral. The newsreader, known for his unconventional views on geopolitical subjects, said in his program that Britain left civilization behind when they left India in 1947. In a rant that completely seemed to overlook well-documented British excesses in India, including the Bengal artificial famines and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the journalist said the country never engaged in genocides. "We will never see an empire so benign," he added.

Tharoor, a former diplomat who has been firmly keeping India's side in off-shore debates on the vexed topic, fumed over the rant on Twitter. 

"I think Twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can't respond without losing your cool," he tweeted.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth, thousands of Twitter users have demanded an apology from the new King, Charles, for the British atrocities in India, the country's colony for over 200 years. Many pointed out that the fact that the Queen kept wearing jewels plundered during the British Raj in India and other countries, showed she was never remorseful for what her country did in its colonies.

Britain has never apologized for its colonial history.

Carlson, however, was pro-Britain.

He said in his program: "Strong countries dominate weak countries. This trend hasn't changed. At least the English took their colonial responsibility seriously. They didn't just take things, they added. We (US) left Afghanistan we left airstrips, weapons and guns. When the British left India, they left civilization. "

He said England left behind "a language, a legal system, schools, churches and buildings".

He claimed India could never build a building as magnificent as the "Bombay train station".

Several Twitter users have slammed the anchor for the remarks. 

