Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

US Ambassador to India believes PM Modi, US President Joe Biden's talks can 'change course of history'

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said that this week will be one of those moments that can change the course of history as the two democracies get together for peace and prosperity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

US Ambassador to India believes PM Modi, US President Joe Biden's talks can 'change course of history'
US President Joe Biden - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Describing the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America as a "watershed moment" in bilateral ties, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said that this week will be one of those moments that can change the course of history as the two democracies get together for peace and prosperity.

READ | Who is Shahzada Dawood? One of the richest man in Pakistan, who is aboard missing Titanic submersible with son

In his keynote address to the inaugural INDUS-X conference being organised by the US India Business Council in partnership with the US Department of Defense and India’s Department of Defence Production, Garcetti said on Tuesday, “We're just getting in the car together and we're starting this voyage. It's the elevation of something that has been growing”.

READ | On International Yoga Day 2023, PM Modi emphasises on spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', watch

"Let us take this watershed moment that is a game changer and an ecosystem and bring those two things together. Let us see that tonight. This is what it feels like to live through history. This week is one of those moments that can change the course of history. I know our leaders will deliver that, but they're counting on us to implement that vision together,” he said on the eve of the Official State Visit of Prime Minister Modi, who arrives here on Wednesday for talks with President Joe Biden.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sun Sajni: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan steal hearts with garba dance number from Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans call it ‘fire'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.