US Ambassador to India believes PM Modi, US President Joe Biden's talks can 'change course of history'

US President Joe Biden - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Describing the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America as a "watershed moment" in bilateral ties, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said that this week will be one of those moments that can change the course of history as the two democracies get together for peace and prosperity.

READ | Who is Shahzada Dawood? One of the richest man in Pakistan, who is aboard missing Titanic submersible with son

In his keynote address to the inaugural INDUS-X conference being organised by the US India Business Council in partnership with the US Department of Defense and India’s Department of Defence Production, Garcetti said on Tuesday, “We're just getting in the car together and we're starting this voyage. It's the elevation of something that has been growing”.

READ | On International Yoga Day 2023, PM Modi emphasises on spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', watch

"Let us take this watershed moment that is a game changer and an ecosystem and bring those two things together. Let us see that tonight. This is what it feels like to live through history. This week is one of those moments that can change the course of history. I know our leaders will deliver that, but they're counting on us to implement that vision together,” he said on the eve of the Official State Visit of Prime Minister Modi, who arrives here on Wednesday for talks with President Joe Biden.