Headlines

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeIndia

India

Uri attack: Parliamentary panel reviews security along Indo-Pak border

Home Ministry officials, led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, briefed the MPs about the initiatives taken for round-the-clock surveillance and close coordination between the border guarding forces and armed forces.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2016, 10:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the wake of terror attacks in Uri and Pathankot, a parliamentary panel on Thursday reviewed with the top brass of the Home Ministry issues related to the security along the international borders and steps taken to enhance surveillance to check such incidents in future.

Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by Congress leader P Chidambaram, reviewed various aspects of border security along the Indo- Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders and the steps taken to check repeated incidents of cross-border terrorism.

Home Ministry officials, led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, briefed the MPs about the initiatives taken for round-the-clock surveillance and close coordination between the border guarding forces and armed forces, sources privy to the discussions said. The attacks on the military station in Uri and the Pathankot airbase were also raised by the parliamentarians who asked how the terrorists could breach the border despite several layers of security.

The Home Ministry officials said that the Line of Control near Uri is being guarded by the army and even though the Pathankot attackers breached the border guarded by the BSF, the issues related to the Indian Air Force base are being handled by the Ministry of Defence, the sources said. The issue of failure of intelligence agencies, which come under the Home Ministry, will come up for discussions in the next meeting of the Parliamentary Committee likely to be held on October 14.

Illegal infiltration through the Indo-Bangla border despite having barbed fencing, progress of setting up of NATGRID, anti-terror organisation NCTC have also come up for discussions during the two-hour-long meeting, sources said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

LPG gas cylinder price drop: 19 kg cylinder rates slashed by Rs 99.75; check latest prices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

Meet billionaire brothers behind record-breaking Rs 2200 crore real estate deals, their combined net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE