Uri attack: India conveys Pak envoy with proof; issues second demarche

Officials said that the information on the identity of the terrorists and the handlers has also been provided to Pakistan. One of the four terrorists has been identified as Hafiz who came from Muzaffarabad in PoK.

Coinciding with Pakistan defence minister Khawaja M Asif's allegation that the deadly attack on a brigade headquarters in Uri was "self-generated", India, on Tuesday, handed over more documents to Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, confirming that the terrorists involved in the attack came from Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar summoned the Pakistan envoy and handed over the demarche, the second one in the last 10 days. Indian officials told dna that there was no doubt that the terrorists had come from across the border.

"Information on the identity of the terrorists and the handlers has also been provided to Pakistan. One of the four terrorists has been identified as Hafiz who came from Muzaffarabad in PoK," officials said.

Basit was also told that the two men Faizal Hussain Awan (20) and Yasin Khurshid (19), who acted as guides for the terrorists, had confessed that they were from Muzaffarabad (PoK). Both men are currently in custody in India. The two men had also identified their handlers as Mohammad Kabir Awan and Basharat who, they said, had come from Pakistan.

Apart from providing Basit with the confessions of these three individuals involved in the terror attacks, a number of items recovered from recent terrorist attacks, denoting the involvement of organisations and individuals based in Pakistan, were also shared. It was further communicated to Basit that if Pakistan wished to investigate these cross-border attacks, then India was ready to provide fingerprints and DNA samples of the terrorists killed in the Uri and Poonch incidents as well.

The Foreign Secretary also conveyed to the Pakistan envoy that the September 18 Uri attack was in violation to the commitment made by Islamabad on January 6, 2004, to prevent terrorists from using soil or territory under its control. He also offered to provide the Pakistan High Commission with consular access to these two men apprehended in connection with the terrorist attack.

But so far instead of addressing New Delhi's concerns and ordering an investigation, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has denied his country's involvement and has stated that blaming Islamabad was New Delhi's "long-time habit."

This was why this time India took care to provide Pakistan with explicit and specific details on the individuals involved. Briefing presspersons, MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup said: " During his interrogation, Faizal Hussain Awan has deposed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that they had guided and facilitated the border crossing of the group that perpetrated the September 18 Uri massacre. In his preliminary statement, he identified as among the slain attackers one Hafiz Ahmed S/o Feroz, R/o village Dharbang, Muzaffarabad. He also revealed details of the two handlers of this operation — Mohd Kabir Awan and Basharat."

The Foreign Secretary also told the Pakistani envoy that at the time of their last meeting two infiltration bids had been taking place across the Line of Control in the Naugam sector, opposite Pakistan's Lipa–Naukot sector, and in the Uri sector, opposite Pakistan's Chakothi sector. Both bids were successfully foiled on September 20 by Indian troops and substantial stores recovered from the infiltrators.

Basit was then also provided with the details of Abdul Qayoom, a Pakistan national, residing in Sialkot. Qayoom, who was apprehended in the Molu sector opposite the Sialkot sector, in a separate incident on September 23, has confessed to undergoing three weeks of training with the LeT and donating funds to the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, their front organisation.

"These apprehensions and subsequent interrogation underline the cross-border infiltration that was the subject of our previous discussion. We would once again strongly urge the Government of Pakistan to take seriously its commitment not to allow terrorist attacks against India from its soil and territory under its control. Continuing cross-border terrorist attacks from Pakistan against India are unacceptable," Swarup said.

Last week, Jaishankar provided Basit with the content of GPS recovered from the bodies of terrorists with coordinates that indicate the point and time of infiltration across the LoC and the subsequent route to the terror attack site and grenades with Pakistani markings as evidence.

In a release, the External Affairs Ministry said that since the beginning of this year which began with the Pathankot airbase attack — there have been continuous attempts by armed terrorists to cross the LoC and International Boundary in order to carry out attacks in India.