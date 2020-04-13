'Urging media professionals to verify news with concerned ministries': Prakash Javadekar on countering 'sensationalism'

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Monday urged media outlets in India to not spread any misinformation for the purpose of sensationalism, adding that cross-checking a piece of news with the concerned Union Ministry before publishing it or broadcasting it is the proper way to make journalism credulous during these trying times when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak is spreading like wildfire across the country, and citizens are on an edge.

"My request to all media institutions is that if any news comes, this is not the time to spread sensation. Only after checking with the concerned ministry first will the piece of news become reliable," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who also had a note of concern for the journalists working at the frontlines and thereby putting their lives on the line by reporting amid the potential risk of coronavirus contagion. "Media workers work on the frontlines so they need to take care of themselves," he said.

Notably, minister Javadekar has been frequently taking to his official handle on the social networking site to share relevant and useful information regarding safety measures pertaining to COVID-19, as well as simultaneously busting fake news and fact-checking unverified reports on part of the central government. He has shared several notifications by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) checking certain claims made by several sections of the media.

Case in point, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has specifically made a verified Twitter handle by the name #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) to provide official updates regarding the coronavirus outbreak in the country. There are also the official accounts of the PIB -- @PIB_India and @PIBFactCheck -- for daily coronavirus updates and countering misinformation regarding government policies and schemes.

The government has also set up a portal to curb the menace of fake news and to clarify any doubts regarding the coronavirus crisis in India.

Called the COVID-19 Fact Check Unit, the portal is made by the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and was made operational from the morning of April 2 to receive messages by email and respond in Quicktime.

The PIB also releases a daily bulletin at 8 PM every day to provide information regarding the government’s decisions, developments, and progress on COVID-19.

The Supreme Court had on last month directed the Centre to set up a portal to disseminate real-time information on the coronavirus crisis within 24 hours. The portal will counter fake news that creates panic among people.

Observing that panic will destroy more lives than the virus itself, the apex court had asked the government to get trained counsellors and community leaders of all faiths to calm down the migrants and take care of their food, shelter and medical needs.