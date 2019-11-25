'Urgent need for India's traditions of non-violence and compassion in today's world': Dalai Lama

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday said that there is an 'urgent need for India's traditions of violence and compassion in today's world', stressing on the international community's need to follow India's footsteps.

The exiled Tibetan spiritual leader posted from his Twitter handle, "There is an urgent need for India's traditions of non-violence and compassion in today's world, which is still riven by fighting and killing, sometimes even in the name of religion," adding, "We have the potential from birth to develop inner values like compassion that yields peace of mind."

There is an urgent need for India’s traditions of non-violence and compassion in today’s world, which is still riven by fighting and killing, sometimes even in the name of religion. We have the potential from birth to develop inner values like compassion that yield peace of mind — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) November 25, 2019

The Dalai Lama had earlier, too, asked the world to learn from India's knowledge and thinks that this country holds the secret to achieving world peace. A news report highlights that the spiritual leader had, in Kangra last year, talked about the importance of India in the Buddhist world vis a vis its ancient knowledge of emotions and spirituality. If this knowledge can be combined with modern education, the 14th Dalai Lama had said, new knowledge can emerge which can be an inspiration for many in the Buddhist world.

He had also talked about the importance of making this a part of the education system.

Earlier in July, Spiritual leader Dalai Lama had attended a long-life prayer ceremony organised for him by the former staff members of the Tibetan-government in-exile at Buddhist temple Tsuglagkhang on Friday, ahead of his 84th birthday.

Speaking about the current situation in the world, the 84-year-old monk had said that fiery emotions like anger and hatred rule the day. It is all the more important to show love and compassion to fellow human beings, he had said. "This is why wherever I go I encourage people to be more warm-hearted. If you are kind-hearted in your day to day life, you’ll definitely find more peace and satisfaction", he had mentioned, adding that all the seven million human beings on earth are his companions.

The spiritual leader has exiled himself in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959. A Noble Peace Prize winner, Dalai Lama is known for his messages of unity and compassion.

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamshala since 1959 as a refugee and has previously called himself a 'son' of India.