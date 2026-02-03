Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Know about BJP leader, who will become next Manipur CM, will he end political uncertainty?
Rajpal Yadav in legal trouble: Delhi High Court orders comedian to surrender in cheque bounce cases, details inside
Veteran music composer SP Venkatesh passes away at 70 due to cardiac arrest; gave many hit songs for Mammootty, Mohanlal
T20I World Cup 2026: How many Indian-origin players will feature in ICC marquee event?
'Urged immediate action': India condemns vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Australia's Melbourne
Meet Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law, built his mother's sewing business into India's largest garment maker, net worth is Rs 28000 crore
Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes? Rail Minister Vaishnaw says high-speed corridor to cut travel time 'drastically'
Chappell Roan breaks silence on backlash over topless look at Grammys 2026: 'Don't think this is that outrageous'
Who is Anushka Sharma? Know all about Gujarat Giants player who is a superfan of Virat Kohli
Rajinikanth honours Chennai sanitation worker, gifts gold chain for...'It’s inspiring to see...'
INDIA
New Delhi has urged immediate action to recover the statue and bring those responsible to justice. The statue was cut from its base using an angle grinder and stolen from the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville suburb of Melbourne.
India on Tuesday (February 3) condemned the vandalism and theft of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Australia, and said that it had taken up the matter with Australian authorities. New Delhi has urged immediate action to recover the statue and bring those responsible to justice. The statue was cut from its base using an angle grinder and stolen from the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville suburb of Melbourne city.
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a statement: "We strongly condemn the vandalisation and removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue located at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville, Melbourne, by unidentified people. We have strongly raised the matter with Australian authorities and urged them to take immediate action to recover the missing statue and hold the culprits accountable." The bronze statue was a gift from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and had been inaugurated by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in 2021.
Police in Victoria state have launched an investigating into the theft, and are reviewing CCTV footage of the area. They have also warned scrap metal dealers to be cautious about anyone attempting to sell the statue. According to Australian media, the bronze statue of Gandhi was allegedly cut into pieces and stolen, sparking renewed concerns among members of the Indian-Australian community. The theft has also revived memories of an earlier attack on the statue, which was vandalised within 24 hours of its inauguration in November 2021. That incident had also drawn condemnation in both Australia and India.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).