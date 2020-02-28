'Urge all parties to maintain peace, refrain from violence': US echoes PM Modi's call for normalcy in Delhi

The United States on Thursday reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for maintaining peace in Delhi, urging all political parties to 'refrain from violence and respect the right of peaceful assembly'.

A tweet from the head of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) at the United States Department of State expressed heartfelt condolences for the deceased and the injured in the Delhi Riots and stated that the US was 'echoing' Modi's call for calm and normalcy.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased and injured in New Delhi. We echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for calm and normalcy and urge all parties to maintain peace, refrain from violence and respect the right of peaceful assembly. AGW," State SCA said in a tweet attributed to Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi had appealed to people of the national capital to maintain peace and calm in the region. Taking to Twitter, Modi said that he had held an extensive review of the situation prevailing in various parts of the city, and agencies were working on the ground to restore normalcy.

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," he had said.

"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," he had added.

US President Donald Trump, who was in India on Tuesday, when clashes broke out, had said that he was aware of the violence in Delhi over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but did not discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump had said that it is up to India to deal with the violence.

"As far as an individual attack is concerned, I heard about it but I didn't discuss (with PM Modi). That's up to India," Trump had said.

The US President had also appreciated the Prime Minister's efforts to ensure religious freedom in the country.

"I will say the Prime Minister was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom," Trump had said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the communal violence, that had raged for over three days in the national capital, reached 38 on Thursday, with around 200 people injured. However, normalcy seems to be gradually returning in Delhi after days of violence over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) marked certain areas, especially in the northeast district, in the national capital.