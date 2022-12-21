Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UPSRTC suspends online bookings for buses, night operations; details

UPSRTC has empowered regional managers to take a call as to the operationality of the vehicles amid fog.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

UPSRTC suspends online bookings for buses, night operations; details
These buses will resume their journey to the destination when the visibility improves.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation or UPSRTC has suspended the online booking for roadways buses for a month. They have also suspended the plying of buses between 8 pm and 8 am. The decision has been taken amid a spat of accidents in the state due to dense fog. 

According to reports, UPSRTC will not operate any bus on fog-hit roads. Sanjay Kumar, MD of UPSRTC, told IANS that he has ordered the authorities to halt operation on routes that report dense fog. 

In case the visibility diminishes in the middle of the journey due to fog, the buses will remain parked at safe halt points. 

These halt points include bus stations, dhabas, police stations, petrol pumps and toll plazas. 

These buses will resume their journey to the destination when the visibility improves.

UPSRTC has empowered regional managers to take a call as to the operationality of the vehicles amid fog. 

In the evening, RMs and assistant regional managers will camp at the bus stations between 8 pm and 12 midnight to coordinate the operations. 

Any accidents due to fog will be the responsibility of the officer in charge and he/she might be punished for it. 

The managing director has asked the officers to inform drivers and conductors of the order. He has also asked them to ensure drivers are subjected to mandatory breath analysing tests.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
How to date during this festive season? Here’s an expert guide to help you
Take a look at India's cheapest electric car PMV EaS-E, you can book one at Rs 2,000
Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured boyfriend?
5 times Kriti Sanon proved that she's a style icon
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optic Illusion: Can you spot the predator in the picture?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.