UPSRTC suspends online bookings for buses, night operations; details

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation or UPSRTC has suspended the online booking for roadways buses for a month. They have also suspended the plying of buses between 8 pm and 8 am. The decision has been taken amid a spat of accidents in the state due to dense fog.

According to reports, UPSRTC will not operate any bus on fog-hit roads. Sanjay Kumar, MD of UPSRTC, told IANS that he has ordered the authorities to halt operation on routes that report dense fog.

In case the visibility diminishes in the middle of the journey due to fog, the buses will remain parked at safe halt points.

These halt points include bus stations, dhabas, police stations, petrol pumps and toll plazas.

These buses will resume their journey to the destination when the visibility improves.

UPSRTC has empowered regional managers to take a call as to the operationality of the vehicles amid fog.

In the evening, RMs and assistant regional managers will camp at the bus stations between 8 pm and 12 midnight to coordinate the operations.

Any accidents due to fog will be the responsibility of the officer in charge and he/she might be punished for it.

The managing director has asked the officers to inform drivers and conductors of the order. He has also asked them to ensure drivers are subjected to mandatory breath analysing tests.