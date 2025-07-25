Upset over mother's death, NEET aspirant, who scored 92 per cent in Class 10, kills self: 'Mother came in my dream...'

A 16-year-old boy, who was upset over his mother's recent death, died allegedly by suicide in Maharashtra's Solapur on Friday i.e., July 25, NDTV reported.

A 16-year-old boy, who was upset over his mother's recent death, died allegedly by suicide in Maharashtra's Solapur on Friday i.e., July 25, NDTV reported. The teen, Shivsharan Bhutali Talkoti, was found hanging at his maternal uncle's home, the outlet quoted officials as saying.

Pertinent to note that the boy's mother had died three months back due to jaundice. Moreover, as the report says, officials recovered a suicide note from the site, in which the boy allegedly mentioned he had dreamt of his mother, who "asked him to come to her".

"I am Shivsharan. I am dying because I don't want to live. I should have left when my mother left, but I was alive seeing the faces of my uncle and grandmother. The reason for my death is that my mother came in my dream yesterday. She asked me why I was so upset and told me to come to her. So I thought of dying. I am very grateful to my uncle and grandmother, because they supported me a lot. They pampered me a lot," the note read.

The boy also requested that his maternal uncle not send his grandmother to his father. "Uncle, I am dying. After I leave, keep my sister happy. Uncle, I want to tell you something. Don't send grandmother to papa. Everyone, take care of yourself. You have done more for me than my parents," he said.

Wanted to become a doctor

According to the report, Shivsaran, a promising student, had secured 92 per cent in Class 10 and was preparing for NEET. He wanted to become a doctor. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Solapur police station.

Suicide is preventable. If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact your nearest mental health specialist.