Upset over BJP government formation in Maharashtra, man slashes wrist

Amid the political chaos in Maharashtra, a 45-year-old Shiv Sena supporter on Saturday allegedly attempted suicide apparently upset over the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

The incident occurred in the Digras city of Yavatmal district. According to the police, Ramesh Balu Jadhav was intoxicated, and it's possible that he took the step under the influence of alcohol.

Jadhav, who lives in Washim district of Maharashtra, was visiting Digras when he got to know about government formation and allegedly slashed his wrist with a blade.

"The person (Jadhav) was intoxicated. Our personnel took him to a hospital from where he was discharged within 10 minutes. Jadhav did not injure himself over the formation of the BJP government in the state," said Sonaji Amle, Police Inspector, Digras.

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharastra for the second consecutive term at Raj Bhavan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy.

NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress had filed a plea in the court on Saturday that the invite sent to form the government to Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar was 'illegal', and sought quashing of the same. It also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse-trading" and a direction to the Maharashtra Governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.