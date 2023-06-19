UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister IAS Ria Dabi gets married to IPS officer Manish Kumar

IAS Ria Dabi gets married to IPS officer Manish Kumar (Photo - Zee Bureau)

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and UPSC topper Tina Dabi's younger sister IAS officer Ria Dabi has reportedly gotten married. According to media reports, IAS Ria Dabi has tied the knot with Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Manish Kumar, according to sources.

According to many sources, quoted by Zee Rajasthan reports, IAS officer Ria Dabi got married to IPS Manish Kumar in an intimate ceremony in April this year. The two got married two months ago, according to reports.

Both IAS Ria Dabi and her husband IPS Manish Kumar are from the UPSC 2021 batch. It must be noted that while Ria Dabi is from the Rajasthan cadre, IPS Manish Kumar is from the Maharashtra cadre.

According to a government notice posted by Zee Rajasthan, IPS officer Manish Kumar has been shifted from the Maharashtra cadre to Rajasthan after getting married to Ria Dabi, the younger sister of IAS Tina Dabi.

IAS Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar got married in an intimate ceremony, though it is expected that they will have a big celebration with friends and family in the coming days.

It must be noted that Ria Dabi's elder sister Tina Dabi got married to IAS officer Pradeep Gawande last year in a ceremony attended by family and friends.

IAS officer Tina Dabi, who is the District Magistrate of Jaisalmer, was previously married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, but the couple parted ways in August 2021.

