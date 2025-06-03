IAS Shubham Kumar hails from Katihar district in Bihar. He achieved national recognition by securing the All India Rank 1 in the UPSC 2020 examination.

In a heartwarming celebration of love and achievement, IAS Shubham Kumar, who hails from Bihar's Katihar, cracked UPSC examination in 2020 and secured All India Rank 1, married Priyangi Mehta, an IRS officer, in a private ceremony held in Patna on June 1, 2025. The union of these two accomplished individuals has garnered significant attention on social media, with their wedding photos going viral and netizens praising their remarkable educational backgrounds and professional successes.

UPSC topper Shubham Kumar's background

IAS Shubham Kumar hails from Katihar district in Bihar. He achieved national recognition by securing the All India Rank 1 in the UPSC 2020 examination. Shubham graduated in engineering from IIT Bombay. Before becoming an IAS officer, Shubham's journey was marked by perseverance and determination. He started preparing for the UPSC in 2018 but faced failure in his first attempt. However, he did not give up and secured the 290th rank in 2019, followed by the top rank in 2020.

When he topped the UPSC in 2020, his father, Dewanand Singh, who was working as a manager in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank, was overwhelmed with emotion during media interactions. Shubham's grandfather was a government school teacher, reflecting the family's deep-rooted values of education and public service. Currently, Shubham is serving as the Municipal Commissioner of Bhagalpur in Bihar and has previously held the position of SDO in Patna's Barh.

Who is UPSC topper Shubham Kumar's wife Priyangi Mehta?

IRS Priyangi Mehta,Shubham Kumar's wife, hails from Sandalpur in Patna City. She is an IRS officer who secured an impressive 261st rank in the UPSC 2021 examination. Before her success in the UPSC, Priyangi topped the 68th BPSC examination with the first rank. She completed her graduation from Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Her achievements are a testament to her hard work and dedication, making her a worthy partner for Shubham Kumar.

The power couple's Wedding

The wedding ceremony of Shubham Kumar and Priyangi Mehta was a grand affair in Patna, attended by close friends, family, and distinguished guests. As their wedding photos surfaced on social media, they quickly went viral, with people lauding the couple's achievements and their commitment to public service. The union of these two IAS and IRS officers is seen as a celebration of dedication, hard work, and the pursuit of excellence.

As they begin their new life together, they serve as role models for many young aspirants who look up to them for inspiration.