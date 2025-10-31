UPSC to introduce this software for visually impaired candidates in exams, says it will conduct...

UPSC revealed the development in its additional affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has informed the Supreme Court that it has decided in principle to introduce the use of screen reader software for visually impaired candidates in various examinations conducted by it, PTI reported. The UPSC has said that as soon as the feasibility and availability of proper infrastructure/ software and proper testing are ensured at various centres to conduct its examinations in a secure manner, it will conduct its tests for visually impaired candidates by providing screen-reading software.

What UPSC said in its affidavit

The commission revealed the development in its additional affidavit filed in the court on a plea raising the issue of a lack of proper opportunity to persons with blindness/ low vision in the civil services examination being conducted by the UPSC. "I say that the commission has exhaustively reviewed the matter and it has in-principle decided to introduce the use of screen reader software to the visually impaired candidates for various examinations conducted by the commission. However, the proper infrastructure is not yet available," the affidavit filed by the joint secretary, examination branch, of UPSC said.

Who filed the PIL?

The top court was hearing a petition filed by the organisation 'Mission Accessibility'. The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The petitioner's counsel said the UPSC may be directed to do this exercise in a time-bound manner so that the facility should be made available before the next cycle of examinations starts.

When will the new system begin?

The top court also asked the UPSC's counsel about how much time would be needed for it. The UPSC's counsel said it was likely to be taken up in the next year's cycle. The bench also asked how this could be confined to particular examination centres. It observed that if visually impaired candidates would have to travel to other centres for examinations, then it would be unfair.

UPSC on infrastructure to conduct exams

In its affidavit, the UPSC said it does not have its own infrastructure to conduct its examinations across the country, and it is totally and wholly dependent on the infrastructure and manpower of the state governments, district authorities, schools and colleges, which are entrusted to conduct the tests.