UPSC Prelims 2023 on Sunday: DMRC, Noida Metro to start services early, check timings, route details

Delhi Metro: Train services on Phase 3 sections usually begin at 8 am on Sundays.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

UPSC Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam 2023 on Sunday, May 28. To facilitate the UPSC aspirants, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has changed metro timings on phase 3 sections. It said that train services on Phase 3 sections which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays will begin at 6 am on May 28, 2023. 

Metro services on the rest of the sections will remain running as per the normal schedule from 6 am onwards. Phase 3 sections are:

Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)
Noida City Centre – Noida Electronic City
Mundka – Brigadier Hoshiar Singh
Badarpur Border – Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)
Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar
Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden
Dhansa Bus Stand – Dwarka

Noida metro timings on Sunday 

Meanwhile, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro also begin passenger services from 6 am on Sunday instead of 8 am to facilitate civil service examination aspirants. "The Noida Metro Rail Corporation will start passenger carriage services from 6 am at an interval of 15 minutes instead of 8 am on May 28 to facilitate civil services exam aspirants," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement.

"Metro train services will thus start at 6 am from both terminal stations (Depot in Greater Noida and Sector 51 in Noida), Sector 142 and Sector 144 on Aqua Line, and will continue normally thereafter," the senior IAS officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)

