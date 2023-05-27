UPSC Prelims 2023 on Sunday: DMRC, Noida Metro to start services early, check timings, route details (file photo)

UPSC Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam 2023 on Sunday, May 28. To facilitate the UPSC aspirants, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has changed metro timings on phase 3 sections. It said that train services on Phase 3 sections which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays will begin at 6 am on May 28, 2023.

Metro services on the rest of the sections will remain running as per the normal schedule from 6 am onwards. Phase 3 sections are:

Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)

Noida City Centre – Noida Electronic City

Mundka – Brigadier Hoshiar Singh

Badarpur Border – Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)

Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar

Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden

Dhansa Bus Stand – Dwarka

Noida metro timings on Sunday

Meanwhile, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro also begin passenger services from 6 am on Sunday instead of 8 am to facilitate civil service examination aspirants. "The Noida Metro Rail Corporation will start passenger carriage services from 6 am at an interval of 15 minutes instead of 8 am on May 28 to facilitate civil services exam aspirants," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement.

"Metro train services will thus start at 6 am from both terminal stations (Depot in Greater Noida and Sector 51 in Noida), Sector 142 and Sector 144 on Aqua Line, and will continue normally thereafter," the senior IAS officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)