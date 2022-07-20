Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UPSC: Only 4,119 candidates needed for government jobs in 2021-22, lowest number in 10 years

A total of 4,214 and 5,230 candidates were recommended in 2020-21 and 2019-20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

UPSC: Only 4,119 candidates needed for government jobs in 2021-22, lowest number in 10 years
File Photo

UPSC recommended 4,119 candidates for different central government jobs during 2021-22, the lowest in 10 years, according to a Personnel Ministry data made public in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Also, READ: 'Man who can't find 20 MLAs...': Eknath Shinde's Sena faction slams Uddhav Thackeray in SC

"Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts its examinations as per the programme of examinations (calendar) year notified by the Commission well in advance for a calendar year," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

As many as 4,119 candidates were recommended in 2021-22 against 5,153 advertised vacancies, the data said.

A total of 4,214 and 5,230 candidates were recommended in 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively, against the advertised vacancies of 4,997 and 5,913, it said.

Similarly, 4,399 candidates were recommended for government jobs during 2018-19 against 5,207 advertised vacancies, it said.

During 2017-18, 6,294 candidates were recommended for government jobs, 5,735 in 2016-17, 6,866 in 2015-16, 8,272 in 2014-15, 8,852 in 2013-14 and 5,705 during 2012-13, according to the data.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi weather forecast: Yellow alert for national capital today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.