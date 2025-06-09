UPSC prelims exam was held on May 25, 2025. Those who appeared for the exam are now awaiting for the result.

UPSC Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to declare the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) Result 2025 soon. The result is likely to be released by the second week of June. However, the exact date and time have not been confirmed. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE exam is conducted yearly to recruit individuals for various civil services in the Indian government, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other important services. UPSC prelims exam was held on May 25, 2025. Those who appeared for the exam are now awaiting the result. All the latest updates related to UPSC Result 2025 can be checked on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who complete this preliminary exam will be able to take the mains exam, and those who clear the mains exam will go on to the final round of personal interviews.

PSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Download Result