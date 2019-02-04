UPSC CDS (I) result out! Check details at upsc.gov.in
Screenshot
Written By
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Combined Defence Services, CDS I 2018 examination final result on its official website - upsc.gov.in.
As per the official notice, 130 males and 42 female will undergo training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai starting April 2019.
How to check UPSC CDS (I) Results 2018:
- Log on to the official website, upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on 'Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018 (OTA)'
- PDF file with names of selected candidates along with their roll numbers will be displayed on the screen
- Check your name in the list
- Download it and take print out of the same for future reference.
You can directly check the result at https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-CDS-I-2018-OTA-Engl.pdf
The marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission's website for 30 days.