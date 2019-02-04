UPSC CDS (I) result out! Check details at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Combined Defence Services, CDS I 2018 examination final result on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, 130 males and 42 female will undergo training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai starting April 2019.

How to check UPSC CDS (I) Results 2018:

Log on to the official website, upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on 'Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018 (OTA)' PDF file with names of selected candidates along with their roll numbers will be displayed on the screen Check your name in the list Download it and take print out of the same for future reference.

You can directly check the result at https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-CDS-I-2018-OTA-Engl.pdf

The marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission's website for 30 days.