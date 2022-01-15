IAS officer's salary: Know about salary, perks and allowances of civil servants

Cracking the UPSC exams is no child's play and it is considered to be one of the most coveted salaried jobs in the country. Each year, lakhs of aspirants take the UPSC exams and only the most brilliant ones pass them. Luck also favours many, but several aspirants have to take multiple attempts to crack the exam code. The success rate is less than 0.01 per cent.

Once, the exams are cleared and a person becomes an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, there is no looking back then. Upon confirmation of service, an IAS officer serves a probationary period as a sub-divisional magistrate. Completion of this probation is followed by an executive administrative role in a district as a district magistrate and collector which lasts several years. After this tenure, an officer may be promoted to head a whole state administrative division, as a divisional commissioner.

On attaining the higher scales of the pay matrix, IAS officers may lead government departments or ministries. In these roles, IAS officers represent the country at the international level in bilateral and multilateral negotiations.

From respect, handsome salaries to other remunerations, becoming an IAS officer is in a different league altogether. ScoopWhoop has given the details of all the perks and powers enjoyed by an IAS officer.

Salary:

1. The starting salary is Rs 50,000 and can rise up to 1,50,000 depending on the years of service. The levels range from junior scale, senior time scale and junior administrative grade.

2. For selection grade, super time scale and above super time scale, the salary is between Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000.

3. For the apex scale and cabinet secretary grade, the salary is Rs 2,50,000.

Perks:

1. Residence: IAS officers are allotted bungalows or residential units according to their ranks, pay scale and seniority. The size of the houses is decided in keeping with the Central public works department.

2. Transport: Vehicles are assigned to officers on the basis of rank and posting. The officers posted in rural areas get an ambassador whereas senior officers get luxury cars like a Toyota Fortuner or Innova.

3. Security: They can get their own licensed guns like other citizens but they are not allotted a gun by the government. However, they are allotted three home guards and two bodyguards for themselves and their families.

4. Bills: IAS officers get free or highly subsidised electricity, water, gas and phone connections.

5. Vacation: IAS officers enjoy subsidised accommodation in government guest houses or bungalows during their official or un-official trips. When in the capital, they can take advantage of living at their State Bhawans.

6. Leaves: The officers who have completed 7 years of service can avail of this benefit and opt for study leaves for 2 years. They can go for the courses at foreign universities and the cost of such courses will be undertaken by the government.

7. Pension: They enjoy lifetime pension and retirement benefits.

Functions and powers:

To collect revenue and function as court officials in matters of revenue and crime (for the revenue courts and criminal courts of executive magistrates), to maintain law and order, to implement union and state government policies at the grass-roots level when posted to field positions i.e. as sub-divisional magistrates, additional district magistrates, district magistrates and divisional commissioners, and to act as an agent of the government in the field, i.e. to act as an intermediary between the public and the government.

To handle the administration and daily proceedings of the government, including the formulation and implementation of policy in consultation with the minister-in-charge of a specific ministry or department.

To contribute to policy formulation, and to make a final decision in certain matters, with the agreement of the minister concerned or the council of ministers (depending upon the weight of the matter), when posted at the higher level in the Government of India as a joint secretary, additional secretary, special secretary or secretary equivalent, secretary and Cabinet Secretary, and in state governments as secretary, principal secretary, additional chief secretary or special chief secretary and chief secretary.