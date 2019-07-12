Uproar over ‘attack’ on RSS shakha in Bundi in Rajasthan assembly, three arrested

Three people were arrested after an incident which saw members of a community clash with RSS members in a park in Bundi in Rajasthan.

The incident occurred on Thursday. Ghansyam Meena the station-in-charge said that an RSS shakha was happened in Naval Sagar Park when some women had an altercation with members there.

Subodh Kumar filed a complaint and according to the report alongwith a physical altercation there were chants of Pakistan Zindabad. Three people were arrested.

The police said that some people had come from Ahmedabad to meet their relatives there and had come to park to eat and roam around. A vocal argument turned into a physical altercation.

Members of the community also claimed that RSS members had broken the head of a youth

Meanwhile, the incident found resonance in the Rajasthan Assembly and was raised during zero hour.

The Rajasthan Assembly Thursday witnessed an uproar over an alleged attack on an RSS 'shakha.

Superintendent of Police (Bundi) Mamta Gupta told PTI that three people were arrested in the case. They were produced before an SDM court and sent to judicial custody, she said, adding that it was a trivial issue.

During Zero Hour on Thursday, BJP legislator Madan Dilawar raised the issue of the alleged attack, saying that such incidents cannot be tolerated. He accused the police of negligence and said a video of the incident has surfaced. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria also joined him. He demanded that the government must inform the House what action it took in the case.

"The matter is serious and there is resentment in people. If the government has taken any action then they should inform the House," Kataria said.

At this, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal raised an objection, saying as per the rules, only that person who has raised an issue can speak on it.

This led to an uproar by BJP legislators, who reached near the well of the House and started shouting slogans against the government. Speaker C P Joshi tried to pacify them.

Kataria alleged that the government was trying to protect the culprits. BJP legislators also alleged that leaders of the ruling party had made objectionable remarks on the sensitive issue. To this, the Speaker said such remarks, if any, would be expunged from the proceedings. Dhariwal then informed the House about the incident. He said an FIR has been registered against five people and gave assurance that all accused will be arrested soon. He added that it was a minor issue and nobody was injured.

