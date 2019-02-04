UPPSC Engineering Services Exam result 2013 released; visit uppsc.up.nic.in to download

The result of Engineering Services Exam 2013 has been published on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates can log into

the website uppsc.up.nic.in and download the list of qualified candidates now or click on the direct link given below.

Here's how tyou can check result...

Log in to uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the list available on the home page as ‘List of candidates qualified for the interview of Combined State Engineering(Gen/Spl Rectt.) Services Exam 2013’. The pdf file will open. Download the pdf file and check your result. Direct link to check UPPSC Engineering Services Result 201 Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

Also, candidates should note that the link for downloading the result will be available only till March 2, 2019 on the official website.

Candidates can click on this link to directly go to the official website of UPPSC – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/