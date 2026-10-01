UPITS 2026 marks a new dawn for Uttar Pradesh’s industrial strength and self-reliance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, inaugurating the show with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offered a four-act history that is also a political argument. The first edition, he said, introduced the world to a changing Uttar Pradesh.

By: Sanjay Sharma

There is a temptation, in the age of ribbon-cuttings, to treat every large exhibition as a finished product. Uttar Pradesh’s fourth International Trade Show, running from 25 to 29 September at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, resists that temptation. It is being sold, correctly, as something more awkward and more ambitious than a display of goods: a test of whether a state that spent decades being described as a problem can now be trusted as a partner.

Call it a Trade Expo if you like – electric vehicles and auto components sit among the halls – but that label is too small. What is on the floor is a whole production system: ODOP crafts beside defence hardware, district kitchens beside semiconductor talk, leather and textiles beside renewable energy. The question is not whether the lights work. It is whether the state’s claim of integrated growth can survive contact with buyers who have other places to go.

From Introduction to Partnership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, inaugurating the show with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offered a four-act history that is also a political argument. The first edition, he said, introduced the world to a changing Uttar Pradesh. The second produced an intent to invest. The third brought investors in. The fourth, he insisted, is where they become partners in a one-trillion-dollar state economy. That sequence is promotional language. It is also a useful way to read the numbers.

Last year’s edition, opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew 5,07,099 visitors, 2,228 exhibitors, 525 international buyers from 85 countries, more than 2,400 memorandum of understanding valued at ₹1,882 crore, and business enquiries above ₹11,200 crore. This year the organisers brought more than 2,400 exhibitors and, by the chief minister’s count at inauguration, over 600 foreign buyers from 90 countries, with about 1.5 lakh B2B visitors and 4.5 lakh general visitors expected. Austria, Belarus, Japan, Russia, Singapore and Vietnam stand as partner countries. The Federation of Indian Export Organizations is running a hosted-buyer programme so that the foreign presence is not decorative.

Early business traffic suggests the machine is not idle. On the second day alone, organisers reported around 4,700 B2B meetings and 412 agreements with an estimated value of $54.2 million. Those figures will be tested when contracts, not cameras, close. That is as it should be. A serious state does not confuse a signing ceremony with a shipment.

The Ground That Had to Be Cleared First

No trade show of this scale is only logistics. Shah’s most pointed claim in Greater Noida was that Uttar Pradesh had become “an investment destination free from fear.” He recalled an industrial conference in 2013 that could not be held in Lucknow because investors would not come. He contrasted illegal small-arms workshops of an earlier political order with the six nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor – Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot – and with BrahMos production in Lucknow and AK-203 rifles in Amethi. The rhetoric is partisan. The underlying point is not optional: capital does not park where contract enforcement and personal safety are rumours.

The corridor is no longer a brochure. Official accounts this year put committed investment in the tens of thousands of crores, with land allotted across the nodes and flagship units already in production. Whether every pledged rupee arrives is the standing question of Indian industrial policy. What has changed is that a defence and engineering map now exists where, not long ago, the state was better known for out-migration than for missile integration.

The District as Factory Floor

If law and order was the precondition, One District One Product was the method. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been explicit that the scheme, which he traces to work on the 2017 manifesto under Shah’s party leadership, was an attempt to stop treating Bhadohi carpets, Moradabad brass, Kannauj attar and Varanasi silk as heritage objects and start treating them as exportable brands. MSME Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary puts more than one crore registered MSME units at the centre of the state’s economy; official commentary at the show spoke of tens of millions of workers and of artisans pulled into training, toolkits, credit and markets through PM Vishwakarma and the state’s Vishwakarma Shram Samman. Geographical Indication tags – 79 granted, with dozens more applied for – are the legal half of that branding.

The launch of the One District One Cuisine portal at the same inauguration is easy to mock as gastronomy as policy. It is better read as an extension of the same idea: a district is not only a craft cluster but a supply chain of food, skill and identity that can be standardized, certified and sold. Tradition without a market is a museum. A market without standards is a stall. The state is trying, unevenly but deliberately, to occupy the space between the two.

Exports, EVs and the Unfinished Arithmetic

The export ledger gives the argument its hardest number. Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics data put Uttar Pradesh’s merchandise exports at ₹2,01,241 crore in 2025-26, up 8.16 per cent from ₹1,86,060 crore the previous year – faster than the national export growth of 5.45 per cent, and enough to keep the state fifth among Indian exporters with about 5.2 per cent of the country’s merchandise trade. Adityanath’s line at the podium – goods worth more than ₹2 lakh crore leaving the state – is therefore not an invention of the stage. It is still far from the export engine a trillion-dollar economy will need. Officials themselves have spoken of a climb toward ₹3 lakh crore. That is the honest horizon.

The halls that most resemble an auto expo sit inside that horizon. Automobile, EV and auto-component makers are being asked to share a roof with defence, electronics, pharmaceuticals and food processing because the state’s bet is cumulative, not sectoral. Expressways, the coming cargo capacity around Jewar, industrial policies of 2022, the export policy of 2020-25, and a stack of MSME and textile schemes are the unglamorous machinery behind the flags. Partner nations are being invited not only to buy carpets but to manufacture in Uttar Pradesh and ship under the free-trade architecture New Delhi has been assembling. Confidence, in that sense, is a two-way contract: the state offers land, power, law and clusters; the visitor offers technology, offtake and patience.

A Message, Not a Trophy

Other states should look at Greater Noida without the reflex of either dismissal or imitation. The useful lesson is not that a five-day show creates an economy. It is that a show becomes serious only after years of unphotogenic work: cleaning the investment climate, naming a product for every district, putting GI tags on craft, standing up a defence corridor, and then, only then, asking the world to come and inspect. Persistence is the unfashionable word for that sequence.

For partner countries the message is narrower. Uttar Pradesh is no longer asking to be discovered. It is asking to be used – as a sourcing floor, an assembly base, a cuisine and craft brand, and a defence-adjacent workshop in a country that wants to make more of what it once imported. Whether that invitation is honoured will be visible not in the closing laser show but in letters of credit six and eighteen months from now.

Shah timed the inauguration to the twelfth anniversary of Make in India and the 110th birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya. The symbolism is neat. The substance is messier, and better for being so. A page is turning in Uttar Pradesh. The trade show is not the last line on that page. It is the first sentence of the chapter in which the state must prove that the buyers who have arrived had a significant reason.

(The author is a BJP MLA from the Anupshahar Assembly constituency in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)