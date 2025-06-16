The official release stated that the adjustments will benefit sender banks, beneficiary banks, and payment service providers (PSPs) such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has provided India with a quick and easy way to send and receive money online. Starting June 16, the process will get even faster. From balance checking to auto-payment mandates, UPI has also finalised several notable changes that will be implemented after July.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees UPI, in a circular issued on April 26, 2025, said that they are working to reduce the response time to improve the performance of UPI transactions. The official release stated that the adjustments will benefit sender banks, beneficiary banks, and payment service providers (PSPs) such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

"The above amendments are aimed at improving customer experience. Members have to ensure that they make necessary changes in their systems so that responses can be handled within the revised time. If members have any dependency/configuration changes at the partner/merchant end, the same should also be taken care of accordingly," NPCI said in the circular.

Other key changes to be implemented soon

A circular issued on May 21, 2025, said that the UPI system is set to implement other key changes from August. "The PSP Banks and/or Acquiring Banks shall ensure that all API requests (in terms of velocity and TPS - transaction per second limit) sent to the UPI are monitored and moderated in terms of fair usage (customer-initiated and PSP system-initiated)," the circular said.

From checking balance to checking transactions, the additional set of guidelines included several key changes.

Balance Check: As per the official release, 50 attempts per day will be available for each user to check the available balance through the UPI app.

List Account: It allows customers to search the list of accounts linked to their mobile by a particular account provider. 25 per app will be available per customer per day, NPCI said.

Autopay mandate execution: A maximum of 1 attempt and 3 re-attempts will be allowed per mandate (per sequence number), which will be initiated during non-peak hours. Peak hours are defined as the period during the day when UPI financial transactions reach the highest transactions per second. It is observed from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm.

"Members are requested to take note of this compliance requirement and communicate it to the relevant stakeholders and their respective partners for implementation by July 31, 2025," the circular said.

Also read: UIDAI extends deadline! Aadhaar holders can now update documents free till...