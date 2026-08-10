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UPI to lose its ‘free’ tag? What happens to payments above Rs 2,000

UPI has made digital payments a daily habit for millions of Indians, but a proposed MDR on high-value transactions could attract a small fee for some merchants using the system.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 04:33 PM IST

UPI to lose its ‘free’ tag? What happens to payments above Rs 2,000
Is the government planning to implement charges on UPI transactions? (AI-Generated)
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UPI system has transformed India's digital payment landscape in the past decade, ever since its implementation in 2016. From buying groceries to paying utility bills, millions of Indians depend heavily on UPI for quick, reliable, and convenient transactions. UPI technology has also reduced dependency on currency notes daily, significantly lessening the chances of theft, loss, or damage of money.

 

However, a proposed change in the system will now reportedly attract some fees on every transaction, raising concerns and questions among daily users of the technology about whether UPI will no longer be working on the 0-fee model.

 

What is the proposed change in UPI system?

 

The central government is looking to introduce a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. However, there is no need to panic as the proposed charges are not being implemented instantly but only when the government decides in the future.

 

As per the Payments Council of India (PCI), UPI will remain free for consumers and small merchants. The proposed plan to implement MDR is between 0.3 and 0.5 percent for UPI payments over Rs 2,000 on merchants with annual sales of Rs 1.5 crore. Small merchants with turnover less than Rs 1.5 crore are out of the proposed plan, irrespective of the transaction amount.

 

Not only this, but even person-to-person UPI transfers are also expected to remain free from the proposed levy.

 

Why is MDR being charged to big merchants?

 

Since every technology has a running cost, UPI also requires some revenue to sustain in the long run. By charging a fee to big merchants (not the consumers) on each transaction, payment companies will keep improving the digital platform in a timely manner.

 

Will UPI be chargeable for everyone?

 

The answer is no. The proposed plan being discussed doesn't include every UPI transaction, as the focus is on high-value transactions made to large merchants.

 

It means for most of us, the change in the system will remain hardly noticeable, as UPI is expected to remain free under the proposed framework.

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