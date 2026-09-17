‘UPI tax proposal was not discussed’: Congress MPs deny backing MDR in House panel

Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Manish Tewari said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance did not discuss or endorse any specific proposal to impose MDR on UPI payments.

Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Manish Tewari have rejected claims that they supported a proposal to introduce charges on UPI payments while serving on the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

Gogoi said the committee was not presented with any specific proposal on a UPI tax when officials from the Finance Department met its members. "The Department of Finance did not have any specific proposal on UPI tax when they met the members of the Finance Committee," Gogoi said.

He added that the committee members did raise questions about the need for a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions. However, according to Gogoi, government representatives did not provide specific or satisfactory answers at the time.

Manish Tewari backs Gogoi's claim

Tewari also rejected the allegation that the panel had backed a plan to charge MDR on UPI transactions from October 15. He said no detailed proposal covering the rate, amount, fee structure, ceiling or exemption slabs was placed before the committee.

Tewari reiterated that the panel had discussed the issue of MDR at a conceptual level, including questions about its need and effectiveness, but did not approve a specific fee proposal.

He also accused the government of using the proceedings of Parliamentary Standing Committees to "score brownie points".

Government claim triggers political row

The controversy began after a senior government functionary reportedly claimed that five Congress MPs had supported a tiered MDR framework for UPI transactions.

According to the official, P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Gaurav Gogoi, Kishori Lal and K Gopinath were present on August 12 when the report was adopted. The official also said that no dissent was recorded in the published minutes.

The remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the government's decision to impose a fee on certain UPI merchant transactions.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi opposing something his own MPs including former finance minister P Chidambaram and former minister in the UPA government Manish Tewari supported within the parliamentary panel," the government functionary was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rahul Gandhi demands rollback of UPI fee

Gandhi has opposed the decision to charge merchants on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 and demanded that the move be withdrawn.

Reacting to the decision, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to "prostrate" before US President Donald Trump and give a huge amount of money to the US.

What is the new UPI MDR rule?

Under the government's new framework, a 0.4 per cent MDR will be charged on person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 from October 15. UPI payments of up to Rs 2,000 will continue to remain outside the MDR framework.

The charge will apply only to merchant transactions and will not cover person-to-person payments between individuals, according to the government notification.

Recurring UPI payments, including utility bills, OTT subscriptions and mutual fund instalments, will also not attract the 0.4 per cent MDR simply because the transaction amount is above Rs 2,000.