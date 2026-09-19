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UPI payment hack? New app claims to split bigger bills into smaller payments

A viral video shows a Rs 5,000 UPI bill being split into three smaller payments, each below Rs 2,000, raising questions over whether merchants could avoid the upcoming MDR charge. Check it out.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 12:50 PM IST

UPI payment hack? New app claims to split bigger bills into smaller payments
A viral video shows UPI payment splitting to avoid MDR. (AI-Generated)
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Ever since the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) was announced for high-value UPI transactions, several payment splitting tools and apps are captivating attention on social media. In a recently shared video on X by a handle, QuickSplit POS is seen splitting a Rs 5,000 bill into three separate payments, with each transaction kept below the Rs 2,000 threshold to avoid the MDR charge.

The viral post features a video demonstrating how a Rs 5,000 bill could be split into payments of Rs 1,737, Rs 1,552, and Rs 1,711. As per the post, the customer would have to enter their UPI PIN three times to complete the payment, while saving Rs 20 for the merchant.

What does the viral video show?

In the viral clip, the app is called QuickSplit POS, in which the total bill amount is asked, which then displays a feature called “Bhugtan Tod · Split Preview”, which appears to divide the bill into smaller payments. The user enters Rs 5,000 in the demonstration; the tool then generates payments of Rs 1,737, Rs 1,552, and Rs 1,711, making each individual payment below Rs 2,000.

The post claims that the customer would then need to enter their UPI PIN three times in a row to complete the split payments. Later, the viral video shows that the payment of Rs 5,000 is completed to the merchant.

Why are such tools attracting attention?

This is not the only video, as social media is full of such clips claiming to have created a solution for customers to avoid MDR and use UPI service with ease. This all started after the government introduced a new UPI MDR framework, which is set to take effect from October 15, 2026. Under this framework, person-to-merchant UPI transactions of over Rs 2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4 percent, capped at Rs 300 per transaction. Meanwhile, transactions up to Rs 2,000 will continue to have zero MDR. This is why such demos of apps splitting big amounts into multiple transactions are trending on social media.

Note: DNA India does not verify the authenticity, functionality or legality of such apps and claims. The information is based solely on the viral video.

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