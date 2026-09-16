UPI MDR Fee From Oct 15: Centre says no foreign influence, rejects opposition claim of appeasing Donald Trump

Centre rejected claims UPI MDR was due to foreign influence to appease Trump, says Finance Ministry policy is independent. From Oct 15, UPI transactions over Rs 2000 attract 0.4% MDR capped at Rs 300, paid by merchants receiving over Rs 1 lakh monthly.

The Centre on Wednesday rejected claims that the introduction of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI payments was driven by foreign influence, after the opposition alleged that the move was aimed at appeasing US President Donald Trump. Clearing the air over the allegations, the Finance Ministry said India's UPI policy decisions were made "independently", and it would continue to remain free for consumers.

"Some claims suggest the change is due to foreign influence. This is false. India's UPI policy decisions are made independently, with the clear goal of building a self-sustaining, inclusive, and affordable digital payments ecosystem," the statement said.

What is the new UPI MDR fee?

From October 15, UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 will attract an MDR fee of 0.4%. However, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said this would be paid by merchants, and consumers won't be affected.

For instance, a merchant will pay Rs 40 when it receives a UPI payment of Rs 10,000. A shopkeeper or an entity receiving more than Rs 1 lakh per month from customers through UPI is categorised as a merchant. The MDR fee, however, has been capped at Rs 300 per transaction.

The Finance Ministry emphasised that consumers will not bear any extra cost. The fee structure is designed to support the infrastructure cost of UPI, which processes over 10 billion transactions monthly, while keeping it free for end-users.

Opposition parties had claimed that the government introduced MDR after pressure from US payment giants and to appease President Donald Trump amid trade talks. The Centre has categorically denied the charge, calling it false and misleading