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UPI Fee Row: BharatPe backs MDR, distances itself from Ex-CEO Ashneer Grover's criticism, says 'No ties with him since 2024'

BharatPe backed UPI MDR above Rs 2,000, saying 96% transactions remain free. It said former CEO Ashneer Grover, who criticised the move, has no link with the firm since 2024.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 07:09 PM IST

UPI Fee Row: BharatPe backs MDR, distances itself from Ex-CEO Ashneer Grover's criticism, says 'No ties with him since 2024'
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BharatPe supports the new UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework and clarified that former CEO Ashneer Grover has not been associated with the company since 2024. The firm believes the new framework will improve the payments ecosystem, countering Grover's assertion that charges on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 will be passed on to consumers.

What BharatPe said on the new MDR framework

UPI will continue to be free for customers under the new system, according to BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi. He said micro and small merchants under the P2PM (Person to Person Merchant) framework remain protected with zero MDR. "Consumers continue to pay no charges for UPI, while micro and small merchants under the P2PM framework remain protected with Zero MDR," Negi said, as per ANI.

He noted that about 96% of person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions will remain unaffected, according to NPCI data. The framework aims to boost merchant acceptance and digital payment adoption in smaller towns and underserved markets. BharatPe has consistently supported small merchants and advocates for measures that protect them while enhancing the ecosystem.

The company distances itself from Ashneer Grover's remarks

BharatPe clarified that Grover's comments on MDR are his personal opinions and do not reflect the company's stance. "Mr Grover has had no association with BharatPe since 2024 and is neither a shareholder nor associated with the company in any capacity," a BharatPe spokesperson said. The company stated that its official position is only represented by its current leadership and authorised spokespersons and asked the media to refrain from attributing any statement made by Grover to BharatPe.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly biopic filming blamed for poor pitch, Leicestershire gets 27-point penalty

What Ashneer Grover had said

Grover had criticised the merchant charge on UPI payments above Rs 2,000 in a TV interview. He said that at the end of the day, the consumer pays. When asked about the argument that only those who can afford the fee are being charged, Grover said, "Then call it a tax. Why are you calling it a 'charge', 'MDR', or claiming that it won't affect the customer?"

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