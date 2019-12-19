Upgraded version of Pinaka guided rocket system successfully test-fired from Odisha

An upgraded version of the Pinaka guided rocket system was successfully test-fired from a base off the Odisha coast on Thursday. The missile system has been indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Capable of striking into an enemy territory up to a range of 75 km with high precision, the multi-barrel rocket launch system was launched from Pinaka launcher system in deployment configuration from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

The development will significantly boost the artillery power on India.

The Pinaka Mk-II rocket is modified as a missile by integrating with the state-of-the-art navigation kit, control and guidance system to improve the end accuracy.

The navigation system is said to be aided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) also known as NAVIC.

The mission achieved all the objectives including enhancing the range, accuracy and sub-system functionality. The missile was fired from Pinaka launcher system in deployment configuration. The flight article was tracked by multiple range systems viz. Telemetry, Radars, Electro-optical targeting system (EOTS), etc. which confirmed the text book flight performance.

In March this year, a successful trial of the Pinaka guided missile was conducted in Rajasthan's Pokharan.

For mobility, the missile system is mounted on a Tata truck and can fire a salvo of 12 HE rockets in 44 seconds.

Each Pinaka battery consists of six launcher vehicles, each with 12 rockets; six loader-replenishment vehicles; three replenishment vehicles; two Command Post vehicle (one stand by) with a Fire Control computer, and the DIGICORA MET radar. A battery of six launchers is capable of neutralising an area of 1,000m × 800m.

The missile system has been jointly developed by various DRDO Laboratories viz. Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).