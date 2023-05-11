Upgrade To MyHOME+: Redefine Smarter & More Efficient Home

Attention users! Here is exciting news to satisfy your requirements for your smart home in the most seamless way possible.

MyHOME has constantly evolved, and after introducing new solutions, the now updated version, MyHOME+, will transform all your home's electrical systems into the most advanced, even smarter and more efficient solutions.

The upgrade involves the emergence of new firmware that will enable new features. You get one more server, Classe 300EOS, as an additional option which is beneficial for new installations where the integration of the smart video door entry system is also required.

With this new firmware, you can manage the entire MyHOME+ automation system through the physical interface provided by Classe 300EOS and apps like Home+Control – for the end user and Home+Project – for the installer.

For transforming your smart home with a one-stop solution for multiple home automation functions, upgrade to the new MyHOME+ and achieve convenience at your fingertips with Legrand today!

Control The Entire MyHOME+ System Effortlessly And Efficiently With New Features

MyHOME+ is a 2-wire BUS system for controlling all your home's electronic devices and systems for different home automation needs. Earlier, all the systems were managed under one server, MyHOMESERVER1, which is an excellent option for configuring and managing your automation system.

However, with advanced solutions, the idea of a new firmware update emerged, leading to an additional server that can be used as an alternative option. The new server is Classe 300EOS, a great option for controlling and managing the MyHOME+ system and a video door phone through the same device, and it is an advanced solution for old and new users.

One Ultimate Solution With Two Preferred Server Choices Within Your Reach

With the new firmware update in Classe 300 EOS, you can easily enjoy the functionality of a video door phone and MyHOME+ system controlled within one device.

The two servers available, as mentioned earlier, are MyHOMESERVER1 and the new Classe 300 EOS. Of course, depending on the applications installed and the advanced solutions required for your smart home, you can choose any server.

However, with Classe 300 EOS, your experience will unfold more options and features. Hence, this server is certainly a catch and should be noticed!

With the help of these servers, the MyHome system can also be controlled in various ways. For example, you can control your system with your voice, with the Home + Control, through local control, digital Controls, or the new Classe 300 EOS interface.

Apps For Both The Customers And Installers For A Seamless And Functional Experience

With the MyHOME+ system, you can utilise two incredible apps that can be used for configuring and managing home comfort functions anywhere at any time. The Home+ Project app is available in both smartphone and desktop versions.

The Home+Project app is mainly for installers and is available in both smartphone and desktop versions. While the Home+Control app is for the customers.

The Home+Project app makes the whole experience smooth with its remarkable functions. The installers can connect on-site to the system, and configuration can be done without an Internet connection. All the ongoing projects can be copied and shared among collaborators and deliver the system to customers in need, all within a click.

On the contrary, the Home+Control app used by customers is customisable. It helps to control all the home automation functions quickly. All the devices, including lights, thermostats and more, can be controlled and updated frequently with an automatic feature even if you forget to check them.

Make the most of your smart home with these apps along with the MyHOME+ system to enable you for a convenient and conscious living at your fingertips. Change every day to an interesting and fulfilling one with advanced and smart solutions offered by Legrand!

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)