UPEIDA to reduce speed limit on Agra-Lucknow Expressway from 120 km to...during night hours, know why

Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has plans to reduce maximum vehicular speed limit on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway from the current 120 km/h to 75 km/h. The move comes after the NHAI shared data showing “70% of accidents take place on the busy e-way between 12am and 8am”.

However, the authority’s plan does not only cover limiting speed on highways but also other measures like conducting a safety audit of the e-way, recording of accidents via drones to enable scientific investigation and analysis of the actual causes, installation of crash barriers on both sides of the central median and digital awareness boards at toll plazas and wayside amenities, among others.

Why speed limit will likely be reduced?

Presently, the speed limit for tempo travellers, mini-buses and similar commercial vehicles is currently 100 km/h, for heavy trucks it is 80 km/h and for smaller vehicles the limit is 120 km/h.

The timing of the decision is significant as it comes during winter season when visibility at night dips to its lowest, especially in cities like Delhi where haze from pollution reduces the visibility even more.

The UPEIDA’s plan is based on the proposal discussed at a recent meeting chaired by its CEO Deepak Kumar. During the meeting, UPEIDA's additional CEO, Srihari Pratap Shahi, said, “An analysis was done on how to reduce the number of accidents, particularly on winter nights when there is fog. One proposal that came up was to reduce the speed, and we're evaluating it. Besides speed limit, driving under the influenceof alcohol and the usual driver fatigue are also major issues. A final decision on these proposals is yet to be taken.”

According to UPEIDA’s data, reported by TOI, between Jan and Sept, around 1,077 accidents were recorded on the 302 km long Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Of these, 583 (54%) occurred at night and 494 (46%) during the day. It was also noted that the majority of accidents at night resulted in deaths, 66 deaths compared to 28 fatalities during the daytime. According to experts, the reason behind this difference is poor visibility, driver fatigue, minimal enforcement, and a lack of roadside facilities.