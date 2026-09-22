'Upcoming Superpower': V4 nations back India's permanent UNSC seat bid, details here

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár said there was unity among Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic in backing India’s bid.

The four members of the Visegrád Group (V4) extended support to India’s push for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council during their first foreign ministers’ meeting with India on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár said there was unity among Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic in backing India’s bid.

“We all agree as V4 countries that India as a part of the Global South, upcoming superpower in the Indo-Pacific region, must be at the table as the permanent member of the UN Security Council," Blanár said after the meeting.

‘We all agree as V4 countries that India as a part of the Global South, upcoming superpower in the Indo-Pacific region, must be at the table as the permanent member of the UN Security Council’



- Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár of Slovakia after the first V4 + India FMM #UNGA81… pic.twitter.com/QwFsjlXWYC — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2026

The statement signals clear backing from the four Central European countries as India seeks an expanded role in the UN’s apex decision-making body.

Why India is pushing for a permanent seat at UNSC?

India's argument is straightforward — while the world has transformed since the Security Council was created, its permanent membership has remained unchanged. In 1945, large parts of Asia and Africa were under colonial rule. Many countries that now wield significant demographic, economic and diplomatic influence were either not independent or did not exist as sovereign nations.

India has been elected to the Security Council eight times, most recently in 2021 and 2022.

Its candidature is based on multiple factors, including its population size, economic weight, contribution to UN peacekeeping operations and rising diplomatic influence. India has also played an active role in deliberations on counter-terrorism, development, maritime security and international peace.

According to its priorities document for the 81st UNGA, the UN's ineffective response to conflicts has raised doubts over its "efficacy, credibility and legitimacy". For New Delhi, Security Council reform is thus not simply about getting India into the permanent membership.

It is about changing the structure of the world's most powerful multilateral security institution so that it is more representative of the world today.

Countries supporting India

Multiple members of the UN Security Council itself have supported India's campaign.

France has been a consistent supporter of India's candidature. The UK has also backed India's entry into an expanded Security Council. The US has publicly supported India's permanent membership in principle, while Russia has also backed New Delhi's bid.

India is also a member of the G4 grouping with Brazil, Germany and Japan. The four countries support each other's bids for permanent seats and align their positions during negotiations. The G4 has proposed increasing the Security Council's membership from the current 15 to 25 or 26.

As per its proposal, six new permanent seats would be added — two for Africa, two for Asia-Pacific, one for Latin America and the Caribbean and one for Western Europe and Others. It also proposes four to five more non-permanent seats.

What V4 backing means for India's UNSC bid?

The backing from V4 alone does not guarantee Security Council reform. The reform process remains dependent on negotiations among a wide range of countries and, crucially, the current permanent members.

However, it adds another group of countries supporting India's claim for permanent membership.

Jaishankar was also asked whether the V4's rising importance for India had a political angle.

"We have very good relations with the V4 countries, and we know that these are countries with very strong, very distinctive capability. They are industrial economies, economies with great innovation and technology talent. And I think how the V4 come together is for them to decide. But we certainly welcome the opportunity to work," he said.