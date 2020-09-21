UP: Yogi govt provides 1000 acres of land for Film City; here are key details of the project

Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, Film City, Noida

In the past, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had often mentioned developing India's most beautiful Film City in the state. Making that goal a reality, the UP administration has now started working on the Film City project.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has provided a plot of 1000 acres of land for the establishment of the Film City.

Regarding the project, Arun Veer Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Yamuna Expressway has now written a detailed letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Infrastructure and Industrial Department of the UP government and briefed the officials the details.

Film City to established on Yamuna Expressway

According to the letter, the land distribution for the project is as follows: For the Film City, there will be 780 acres of the industrial plot at Sector-21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area; and for the commercial plots, there will be 220 acres -- bringing the total to 1000 acres of land.

Madhur Bhandarkar met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, while the two discussed the Chief Minister's announcement about the development of the country's 'largest and most beautiful film city' in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The Chief Minister presented a coin to the filmmaker, in which an emblem of Lord Rama was engraved and a copy of Ramcharitmanas was also presented. According to a spokesperson of the UP government, Bhandarkar congratulated the Chief Minister for his plan for the film city and assured full cooperation from the film fraternity.

When was the plan announced?

While holding a review meeting with the state authorities through video conferencing on Friday, CM Yogi had announced the development of the country's largest and most beautiful film city in UP. He said that Noida, Greater Noida, or the Yamuna Development Authority would be the ideal place to build the Film City.

There are suitable facilities to build the country's largest film city. After his announcement, Noida was trending on Twitter handles throughout the day on Saturday and the leaders, from actors to ordinary people, were congratulating each other.

Demands were raised earlier

Earlier, filmmaker Manoj Munshir had raised a strong demand for a film city in the Hindi belt. Manoj said that the Tamil film industry is in Chennai, the Malayali film industry in Kerala, Bangla film industry in Kolkata. Therefore, according to him, it only made sense to have the Hindi film industry in the Hindi belt and not in a non-Hindi speaking state like Maharashtra.

Manoj Munshir had expressed grief over the absence of a film city in Hindi-speaking states and demanded governments to pay attention to it. After that, artist Malini Awasthi had also taken up the issue and appealed to CM Yogi to step up on the move. Following these appeals, the Chief Minister announced the setting up of the film city in UP in Friday's meeting.