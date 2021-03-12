UP: Yogi govt orders removal of religious places illegaly encroaching roads

To remove encroachment on the roads, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth led government has swung into action. Orders have been issued to clear the roads that have been encroached in the name of religious places.

Instructions were issued to all the Mandalayuktas and District Magistrates in this regard on Thursday. The authorities have been asked to initiate necessary actions and submit a report by March 14.

The report has been sought from all the District Magistrates and Mandalayukas, in which it has to be told that after this order, how many places have been Instructed by the district administration to be removed and how many faced action.

Also read UP: Good news for unemployed youth as Yogi Adityanath government plans this big move

Earlier, CM announced to implement a single step delivery system to prevent frequent scams in the ration. Under this, the grain will be brought directly from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse to the shops and every movement of the vehicles will be monitored by the government. This decision has been taken in the cabinet bicirculation.

Adityanath has proposed Rs 250 crores for 'One district, One Product' (ODOP) for the next financial year in the budget. In ODOP last year, on 14 May, 26 June, 7 August and 3 December, more than 10 lakh beneficiaries were given loans of about Rs 30,000 crores through four online fairs.

Last month, in a bid to increase employment opportunities for youth in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted banks to give Rs 80,000 crore loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the next financial year. About 20 lakh MSMEs will benefit from this amount. More than one crore youth will get employment opportunities in the next year.