UP: Yogi govt extends ban on strikes for six months under ESMA

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many unions of government employees in Uttar Pradesh are preparing to organise strikes for their demands. To deal with them, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the state, banning strikes in public services, corporations and local authorities under it, for a period of six months, said an official spokesperson on Thursday.

According to the information, this order will be applicable to all public services, authorities, corporations and owned or controlled by the state government.

The Act gives the police powers to arrest, without a warrant, anybody for violating its provisions.

The Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 mandates imprisonment for a term which may extend to a year, or a fine which may extend to Rs 1,000, or both, to any person who instigates a strike which was illegal under the Act.

According to sources quoted by Zee News, the government has currently extended ESMA for 6 months, but it can be extended further if needed. At the same time, it can be withdrawn before 6 months, if the situation is fine. After the implementation of this law, employees engaged in essential services in the state will not be able to go on leave and strike. It will be mandatory for all the employees involved in providing essential services to follow the instructions of the government. Strict action will be taken against the violaters.