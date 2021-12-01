UP: Yogi government to provide homes for just Re 1, know details, eligibility

The Uttar Pradesh government is opening a box of gifts for the people of the state before the assembly elections in 2022. In this regard, now it is the turn of government employees and lawyers. Under the new scheme, the Yogi Adityanath government will give houses on subsidy to lakhs of government employees and lawyers. That too in just one rupee.

In fact, the UP government is going to provide houses on subsidy to lakhs of employees and advocates of Group C and D. Buyers of these houses will be charged only Re 1 for the land. According to sources cited by Zee News, the draft of these plans has been prepared in the meeting of senior officials. After approval from the high level, this proposal will be passed by the cabinet. Only after that thousands of employees will be able to get the benefit of this scheme.

Notably, the buyers will get these homes only on the condition that they will not be able to sell it for the next 10 years. It is worth noting that so far, there is no provision to provide houses to Group C and D employees at a discount. In such a situation, this decision of the government of CM Yogi Adityanath can be liked by the government employees and their families.

It is also important to know that the employees of Group C and Group D and such advocates who do not have much income, due to which they have to face difficulties in getting home, have been kept in mind while preparing the draft for this scheme.

There has been a great deal of agreement in the initial round of talks about the process of giving these one rupee houses. The eligibility criteria for the allotment of these houses will be decided later. At the same time, their respective department will be the nodal for giving houses to the eligible people. Besides, Advocate and Personnel Justice Department has been made the nodal agency for Group C and D personnel.