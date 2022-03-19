Yogi Adityanath oath-taking ceremony: Sonia Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati likely to be invited

Yogi Adityanath is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 25 in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, if sources are to be believed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda are among the list of invitees scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

What is interesting is that several Opposition leaders are also on the list of invitees to the oath-taking ceremony. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are among the prominent names likely to be invited from the opposition parties," said sources as quoted by ANI.

Other than Union Ministers and the leadership of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, many other Union Cabinet Ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also among the invitees.

Beneficiaries of various central and state-run welfare schemes have also been invited to the oath-taking ceremony with a special focus on women beneficiaries.

Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term.

(With ANI inputs)