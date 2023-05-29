UP: Woman, lover die in accident minutes after eloping

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

Mirzapur: A young woman in UP's Mirzapur who eloped with her lover a day before her wedding died in an accident. Three people, including her cousin who helped her elope, died on the spot of the accident. They were travelling on a motorcycle when it was hit by a truck.

The bike was speeding when it hit a truck coming from the other side of the road. Those who died include Rani, Karan and Vikas -- all aged 21. She was getting married to a man from UP's Prayagraj.

She didn't want to get married to the man. She was in a relationship with a local man who was her cousin's acquaintance.

The couple planned to elope.

The man and the woman's cousin reached the house of the woman. They dodged the relatives and eloped on a motorcycle.

They had travelled a kilometer when they hit a truck.

Their bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination.

With inputs from IANS