UP woman gets triple talaq for objecting to hubby's drinking habits

She has filed a complaint with the police against her husband and his family members but no action has yet been initiated to arrest them.

In yet another case of banned talaq-e-biddat, a Muslim woman in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh was given triple talaq by her husband for objecting to his drinking habits.



Shaheen was not only given triple talaq but her husband and family members threw her out of the house. She has filed a complaint with the police against her husband and his family members but no action has yet been initiated to arrest them.In her complaint, Shaheen alleged that her husband was a drunkard and after consuming liquor he used to hurl choicest abuses and beat her almost daily. Two days back, she objected to his drinking habits as it was affecting her married life. Infuriated husband pronounced triple talaq on her and threw her out of the house.She tried to lodge a complaint against her husband and his family members but the police refused to register the FIR. It was after she met senior police officers, her complaint was taken but no action was taken against her erring husband and others.Only two days back, a triple talaq victim Razia died after she was locked in a room and denied food and water by her husband in Bareilly district for over a month. She was admitted in the hospital by an NGO Mera Haq, headed by Farhat Naqvi, sister of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The NGO also got her admitted in the hospital where she died two days ago.

In another case of triple talaq on frivolous grounds, a husband gave instant talaq to his wife for serving him burnt rotis in Banda district a few days ago.



Despite Supreme Court ban, there is no respite to Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh from the ordeal of triple talaq. The Centre has brought in a Bill, The Musim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017. The fate of the Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha, hangs in fire at the Rajya Sabha.

Cases Galore

Two days back, a triple talaq victim Razia died after she was locked up and denied food by her husband in Bareilly district for over a month.

A few days ago, a man served triple talaq to wife for serving him burnt rotis in Banda dist.