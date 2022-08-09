Search icon
UP: Woman bank manager attacked with acid; helmet saved her face

UP, Kaushambi: The victim is an employee of a national bank.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

UP acid attack (File)

A bank manager in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district was attacked by acid by two bike-borne men, police said. The victim, an employee of a national bank, identified as Diksha Sonkar, was riding on a scooter when the incident took place.

The police have formed three teams to investigate what led to the attack and who carried out the dastardly act.

Sonkar was admitted to Prayagraj's Swaroop Rani Nehru hospital. 

The bike-borne miscreants intercepted her and before she could react, threw acid on her. 

Some locals and commuters tried to chase the miscreants but could not catch them.

The victim`s helmet saved her face from the acid, but her legs and back sustained burn injuries.

The woman's mother said her marriage was fixed recently. 

The police are investigating the incident from all angles. 

With inputs from IANS

