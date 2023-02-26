Search icon
UP witness killing: BJP leader’s brother reportedly named in Umesh Pal murder case

Umesh Pal, prime witness in murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal in 2005, was shot dead on Friday, sparking political uproar in Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

Heavy Policemen deployed outside a hospital during the postmortem of a key witness in former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, Umesh Pal who was killed in a day before attack by unidentified persons at Dhumanganj area, in Prayagraj. | Photo: PTI

Ghulam, brother of BJP leader Rahil Hasan, is one of the persons named in the killing of prime witness in the high-profile 2005 murder case of BSP MLA, latest reports claim. Ghulam was one of the people against whom a case has been registered along with former SP MP Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, and aide Guddu Muslim and nine others. 

Ghulam has been removed from the party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President Ganesh Kesharwani was quoted to have told India Today TV. However, there is no official update on this, the report added.

Umesh Pal, prime witness in murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal in 2005, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Prayagraj's Dhumanganj area on Friday, sparking political uproar in Uttar Pradesh. One shooter was also hit in the attack on Pal and died later.

Those named in the case have been booked under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

