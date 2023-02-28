Watch: BJP leader slams govt official for bringing cabbage from 'outside' in Barabanki Kisan Mela

At the two-day Kisan Mela that is currently taking place at the Haidergarh Agricultural Science Center in Barabanki, UP, there was a commotion on Monday. BJP politician Pankaj Dixit and Steno of Krishi Vigyan Kendra got into a physical altercation. Leaders of the BJP were enraged when they saw the cabbage flower brought from outside.

District Panchayat President Rajrani Rawat inaugurated this fair. In the afternoon, Pankaj Dixit, son of late former MLA Sunderlal Dixit, reached the farmer's fair. Talking to the media, Pankaj was saying, the cabbage brought here is not local. Those who are sitting here as farmers are also brokers and the brokers are not in the interest of the farmers and the real farmers are not benefited.

A spokesman of the Agriculture Department and BJP politician Pankaj Dixit disagreed over claims of fabrication at this show. Despite the fact that they had previously argued, Pankaj Dixit threw the officer there and violently kicked and pummelled him.

Pankaj Dixit is accused of making untrue statements regarding the fair when dealing with media representatives. In the interim, Agriculture Department steno Alok Kumar Singh interrupted him, and the two of them got into a brawl.

Alok Kumar Singh, the steno from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, interrupted him after he had finished speaking, and the two then got into a fight. The temperature quickly rose to the point where Pankaj Dixit first threw a chair before tossing Alok Singh to the ground. The entire event was captured on camera. Alok Singh's tongue has been amputated and, according to Shailesh Kumar Singh, director of the Agricultural Center, he has oral cancer.

Pankaj Dixit says on this matter, “Steno misbehaved with me for opposing the brokers. I have hit people earlier and if these people do not improve then I will hit them again and will rip off their legs and throw them away. This is my responsibility."