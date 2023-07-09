'Don't touch': UP vendor hires bouncers for protecting tomatoes as prices soar; video surfaces | Photo: Twitter/@PTI_News

A vegetable dealer in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has discovered a technique to prevent disputes and violence while purchasing this essential element of the Indian diet as prices for tomatoes have soared during the monsoon season. In order to prevent consumers from stealing tomatoes or fighting over costs, the seller, Ajay Fauji, has employed two bouncers to provide security in front of his vegetable cart.

The bouncers may be seen in a video shooing away consumers who are reaching for tomatoes. Please don't touch the tomatoes (Kripya tamatar ko mat chuhe), according to signs that say this phrase in Hindi. Speaking to the news organisation PTI, Fauji said that the price of the tomatoes was the reason he involved the bouncers. "Violence is rampant, and some have even been looting tomatoes.

We have bouncers here because we do not wish any fights while we have tomatoes in the store," he stated. The seller is selling 50 or 100 gms to people at Rs 160 per kg.

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, uploaded this video aimed at making a mockery of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, saying that the "BJP should give tomatoes 'Z PLUS' security."

This occurs at a time when the cost of tomatoes is rising across the nation, reaching up to Rs 250 per kg. The price of tomatoes per kilogramme in the retail market in Uttarakhand is between Rs 200 and Rs 250. Tomatoes cost Rs 250 per kilogramme in Gangotri Dham whereas they cost between Rs 180 and Rs 200 in Uttarkashi.

"Suddenly, tomatoes have increased in price in the area. The majority of the cost of the increased tomato prices in Uttarkashi is being borne by consumers. Even the willingness to purchase them is lacking. Tomatoes are selling for between Rs 200 and Rs 250 per kilogramme in Gangotri and Yamunotri, a vegetable vendor said ANI.

Tomato prices are increasing, according to dealers, after the quantity they produce was hampered last month by heat waves and heavy rains in several growing regions.