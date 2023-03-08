UP: Vegetable vendor receives Rs 172 crore in bank account, what happened next will leave you surprised

The Uttar Pradesh police are investigating an incident in which a vegetable vendor, Vijay Rastogi, allegedly received a staggering INR 172 crore (over USD 23 million) in his bank account. Rastogi and his family have been under immense stress since the incident occurred. Rastogi has claimed that the bank account does not belong to him, and someone may have used his PAN number and other details to open the account. The family has been frequently visited by officials from the Income Tax department and the police.

The IT department is investigating the digital money transfer agency to determine how such a large amount was deposited in Rastogi's account. The department is also examining Rastogi's claim that the account does not belong to him. The incident was brought to light a month ago when IT officials received a list of disproportionate money transfers, including Rastogi's name. The case has been transferred to the cybercrime cell for further investigation.

Inspector Gahmar Pavan Kumar Upadhyaya said that the police launched an investigation after discovering that INR 172.81 crore had been credited to a bank account in Rastogi's name. Local media visited Rastogi's home after news of the incident became public. Rastogi said he was unaware of the bank account into which INR 172 crore was credited, claiming that someone had misused his PAN card and other documents to open the account.

Public and law enforcement agencies are both highly concerned about the incident. Rastogi's involvement in any crime or his status as a fraud victim will be determined by the investigation.

