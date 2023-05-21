Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

UP: Tuition teacher allegedly rapes 15-year-old girl, probe underway

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher in UP. The family has filed a complaint to the police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

UP: Tuition teacher allegedly rapes 15-year-old girl, probe underway
Teacher allegedly rapes student| Photo: PTI

A 15-year-old was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher, police here said on Sunday. The family members of the teen on Saturday evening filed a complaint against the accused teacher following which an investigation was taken up, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The girl had gone for tuition on Thursday from where her teacher took her to Roorkee in Uttarakhand, where he raped the minor, Jain said. The teacher also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, he said.

After returning to her family, he narrated her ordeal to them and got the FIR registered. The teacher is on-the-run and efforts are on to nab him, the SSP said. A detailed probe is on in the matter.

Read: Rolex watch, foreign trips: Sameer Wankhede’s luxury lifestyle which tipped off CBI in Aryan Khan drug case

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board class 10th, 12th results expected next week at gseb.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.