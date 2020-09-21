Trending#

UP: Trainer aircraft crashes in Azamgarh due to bad weather; pilot dead

In a tragic incident on Monday, a four-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, killing its lone pilot. News agencies reported the incident as having taken place near Kushwapurawa village, in an area under the jurisdiction of the Sarai Meer police station.

According to reports, the aircraft which was used by trainee pilots crashed into a field around 11.30 AM. The Superintendent of Police (SP) at Azamgarh confirmed the incident and said that the crash occurred due to bad weather.

Notably, the aircraft broke into several pieces when it crashed on the ground.

News agencies further reported that the aircraft belonged to the Centre-run flying-training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi (IGRUA) in Amethi.

Senior officials and personnel of the Azamgarh Police are currently at the spot overseeing the rescue and relief operation.

Further details are awaited.